

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The case of a woman accused of throwing a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony is expected to return to court this morning.

The February incident, which was caught on camera and shared widely online, led to 19-year-old Marcella Zoia being charged with mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property under $5,000 and common nuisance.

The video showed a young woman launch a chair off a balcony over a busy highway.

Following the mass-circulation of the video, Toronto police urged the woman to come forward and identify herself.

Zoia turned herself in to officials a few days later.

Last month, the woman’s lawyer Gregory Leslie said the case was close to a resolution.

Zoia is expected to appear in a downtown Toronto courtroom at 10 a.m.