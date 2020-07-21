A 20-year-old woman who tossed a chair off a downtown Toronto balcony over a busy highway last year is expected to be sentenced this afternoon.

Justice Mara Greene’s decision comes after Marcella Zoia’s case was put over multiple times.

On March 12, Zoia’s lawyer Gregory Leslie and Crown prosecutor Heather Keating told reporters the matter was put over until March 30 because Greene had been ill and was therefore unable to finalize her decision.

Then, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the matter was delayed yet again as Ontario courts were shuttered.

Keating confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Tuesday that the sentencing would take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday via teleconference.

Earlier this year, Zoia, dubbed “chair girl,” told a courtroom she was “very sorry for her actions” after Greene listened to three hours of sentencing submissions from Leslie and Keating.

“I am very sorry for my actions… I take this as a lesson,” Zoia’s prepared statement said in part.

On Nov. 15, 2019, Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life in connection with a February incident that was caught on camera and shared widely online.

The video showed Zoia toss a chair off a balcony on the 45th floor of a condo building over the Gardiner Expressway and Lake Shore Boulevard. No injuries were reported in the incident and the video, which was played frame by frame at the Feb. 7 hearing, ends before you see where exactly the chair lands.

The Crown, who repeatedly questioned whether Zoia is truly remorseful for her actions, is seeking a sentence that includes between four and six months in jail and two years of probation. Keating is also asking for Zoia to attend counselling for alcohol consumption and participate in 240 hours of community service.

As well, the Crown is asking the judge to consider a ban on Zoia posting to social media during her probation.

Keating has argued that Zoia has turned the social media response to her action into a brand and employment.

Meanwhile, Zoia’s lawyer stated during the hearing that his client “never intended to get any social media attention.”

Leslie is seeking a suspended sentence with “various conditions,” including counselling for alcohol consumption.

He said “drinking excessively” became an issue for his client while she was in high school, which he argued is relevant to the case due to the fact that Zoia had been drinking the night before the video was recorded.