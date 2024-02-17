The charge against an individual who allegedly claimed to be a Toronto police officer after boarding a TTC bus last week has been dropped.

Police said they were called to the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Feb.7 at approximately 5:15 p.m. for a report of a suspicious incident.

At that time, police said, an individual boarded a TTC bus in the area wearing a black balaclava, a black vest with a "City of Toronto" logo on it, and a Toronto Police business card tucked into the vest.

The individual verbally identified himself as a police officer, but refused to provide any physical form of identification when asked by the bus driver, police said.

Surveillance images of the individual were released by police on Friday in an effort to identify him.

On Saturday, police identified the individual and announced they had laid a charge against him in connection with the incident.

However, in an update later on Saturday, police said the charge had been dropped “upon further investigation.”