

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A charge has been laid in connection with the death of a 46-year-old man in Brampton on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Middleton Way and MacKay Street at around 2:15 p.m. and said they located a male victim suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

Valentino Pauletto, of Brampton, succumbed to his injuries a short time later, officers said.

Police have not disclosed how the man died but confirmed that the homicide unit is investigating the case.

On Monday afternoon, investigators said a male suspect – identified as John Albert Lopez, of no fixed address – was arrested in connection with the case.

Lopez has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

Police said they are calling Pauletto’s death an “isolated incident.” They are asking anyone with further information to call officers at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).