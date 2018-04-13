

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Charges against a 19-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run downtown last month have been upgraded after the 21-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries.

A student at University of Toronto’s Woodsworth College Emma Leckey was crossing Huron Street near College Street on March 15 shortly before 2:30 a.m. when she was struck by a SUV travelling north in the southbound lanes of the roadway.

Officers at the scene said the vehicle fled the scene following the crash.

Leckey was subsequently rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition. Police said she succumbed to her injuries on March 20.

After the fatal crash, people who knew Leckey described her as a passionate and humble person who wanted to change the world.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle believed to be involved in the collision was located a short time after the crash in Forest Hill.

The charges laid against a suspect identified as Ryan Balappa-Lawes were upgraded on Friday.

He has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failing to stop after an accident causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and over 80 mgs operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Balappa-Lawes is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.