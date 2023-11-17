Charges against alleged impaired driver upgraded after victim in Gardiner Expressway crash dies in hospital
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
Published Friday, November 17, 2023 12:22PM EST
Police have upgraded the charges against an alleged impaired driver after a 22-year-old man critically injured in a rollover on the Gardiner Expressway last weekend succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
The suspect was travelling westbound near Jameson Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 11 when he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a guardrail, police say.
A passenger in the vehicle was subsequently transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries while the driver was arrested at the scene.
In a news release, police confirmed that the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Thursday.
The charges against the driver have been upgraded as a result.
Stefano Odorico, 22, is now charged with two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.
Police continue to investigate the collision and are asking anyone with information to come forward.