Police have upgraded the charges against an alleged impaired driver after a 22-year-old man critically injured in a rollover on the Gardiner Expressway last weekend succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The suspect was travelling westbound near Jameson Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 11 when he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a guardrail, police say.

A passenger in the vehicle was subsequently transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries while the driver was arrested at the scene.

In a news release, police confirmed that the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Thursday.

The charges against the driver have been upgraded as a result.

Stefano Odorico, 22, is now charged with two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.

Police continue to investigate the collision and are asking anyone with information to come forward.