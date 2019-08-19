

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A driver is set to face charges today in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill that left one person dead and sent five others to hospital.

It happened on Yonge Street, near Townwood Drive, at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision. Police said that one vehicle flipped and caught fire. Images from the scene showed one vehicle completely crumpled in a ditch, with debris from other vehicles scattered across the roadway.

"We just heard a big explosion," Manisha Orya, who lives near the scene, told CP24 Monday. "My husband and my kids and everybody just ran out and we saw a Mercedes just in pieces over there and we saw another car on the other side."

She said neighbours went to the scene to try and help the injured after the crash and said people in the area are still "in shock."

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were transported to trauma centres in Toronto and three others were taken to a local hospital.

Police said Monday morning that the driver of the Mercedes is expected to face charges in connection with the crash.

Yonge Street was closed between Jefferson Side Road and Harris Avenue for the cleanup, but the road has since reopened.