

The Canadian Press





RED DEER, Alta. -- Mounties say they anticipate charges will be laid after a man was killed in a violent attack at a medical clinic in central Alberta yesterday.

A witness told media outlets that it was her family doctor who was slain at the walk-in clinic in Red Deer, and that the suspect had a hammer and a machete.

Supt. Gerald Grobmeier held a news conference last night but wouldn't confirm details.

He says a suspect is in custody and charges are likely.

Grobmeier says other staff and patients were in the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic at the time of the attack and will likely suffer trauma because of what they saw.

He describes it as an isolated but extremely brazen crime.

“I am sickened to learn that a member of our community died in such a violent tragedy,” Grobmeier said.

“My heart goes out to the family ... no one expects that.”

He said one officer was struck with a blunt weapon during the arrest, and was treated for minor injuries.

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro both tweeted that they were saddened to hear about the fatal attack on the doctor.

Dr. Christine Molnar, president of the Alberta Medical Association, said in a statement that the organization will be reaching out to local medical staff for support.