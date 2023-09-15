Toronto police have laid charges in connection with a violent assault in which two TTC passengers were struck with bricks.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Thursday, near the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

According to investigators, there was a dispute on a TTC bus involving a man and other passengers.

The man left the bus and “armed himself with bricks” before returning to the vehicle and throwing them at two people.

One passenger was hit in the head and sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to hospital for treatment.

In a news release issued Friday, police alleged the same man assaulted several other people in the north end of the city.

A suspect identified as Toronto resident Ljay Golden has been charged in connection with the incident. They are facing two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of assault, two counts of threatening, four counts of failing to comply with a probation order and one count of mischief.

The charges have not been proven in court and police say the investigation is ongoing.