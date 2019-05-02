

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An arrest has been made after a 53-year-old man was killed inside an Etobicoke home over the weekend.

Toronto police said they were called to a residence in the area of Renforth Drive and Rathburn Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday for a medical complaint.

When they arrived at the scene, officers said a man, identified as Toronto-resident Premachchandran Sundaralingam, was located suffering from injuries. He was taken from the scene to a hospital and was pronounced dead one day later.

“Through investigation it was discovered that the injured man had previously been involved in a physical altercation with another man,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

Investigators released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with this incident on Wednesday in an effort to locate him.

On Thursday, Richard Turner, of Toronto, was arrested. He has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and threatening death.

Turner is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.