

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 17-year-old Ancaster resident is facing charges after police allege he sprayed two people with an "aerosol irritant" in an unprovoked attack.

Police say shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, an unknown male riding an e-bike stopped and approached an Ancaster resident as he was exiting his car in the driveway of a home in the area of Stonehenge Drive and Thoroughbred Boulevard.

According to investigators, the suspect threatened to spray the man with mace while holding a can in his direction.

Ultimately, police say, the suspect did not spray the man and he then fled the area on his e-bike.

About two-and-a-half hours later, police say a male and a female were inside a parked car at Ancaster Meadow Public School when they were approached by a man on an e-bike.

Police say the male suspect walked up to the car and sprayed both occupants of the car with an unknown substance.

The victims immediately left the area and went to a safe location, where they were transported to hospital by paramedics.

Police say both incidents were "unprovoked."

After canvassing the area and obtaining video surveillance footage, police say they identified a suspect.

The male, who police say is a 17-year-old resident of Ancaster, was later arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a weapon.

The suspect cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are asking anyone with additional information on the case to contact investigators with the Hamilton Police Service.