A 24-year-old man has been charged after an armed carjacking in Etobicoke earlier this month.

According to investigators, a 39-year-old man was sitting in his parked car with a friend near Scarlett and Dixon roads on July 22 when an unknown man got into the back seat.

The man allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his property.

Police say the suspect fled the area in the stolen car.

A search warrant was executed on July 21 at a home where police say officers recovered a loaded handgun, an over capacity magazine and an unspecified quantity of ammunition.

Toronto resident Eysayah Davis has been charged with multiple offences in connection with the carjacking, including robbery with a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and disguise with intent.

The charges have not been proven in court.