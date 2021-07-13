More than a dozen charges have been laid after the wheels of a dump truck became detached and struck two vehicles in Whitchurch-Stouffville this week, York Regional Police say.

According to investigators, a dump truck lost two of its wheels in the area of Kennedy and Bloomington roads on Monday and the loose tires struck two other vehicles.

Police say fortunately no one was injured in the collision.

WELL THAT COULD HAVE BEEN WHEELY BAD: Yesterday, an unsafe dump truck lost 2 wheels, striking 2 vehicles & causing a collision that closed Bloomington near Kennedy. Luckily no one was hurt. Driver & owner face 17 charges, including unsafe operation & careless driving. #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/NBuo9uf53b — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 13, 2021

The driver of the truck and the owner are now facing a total of 17 charges, including unsafe operation of a vehicle and careless driving.