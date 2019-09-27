

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 51-year-old Etobicoke man has been charged after he allegedly brandished and pointed a fake gun at another motorist during a road rage incident on Highway 401 last night.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two drivers got into some sort of dispute somewhere on Highway 401 near Bathurst Street at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

They started making rude gestures at one another, and then Schmidt said one driver drew an imitation firearm at the other.

The other driver called 911 and police were able to catch up with the suspect near Islington Avenue.

He was arrested at the scene.

Schmidt said neither driver was injured and neither vehicle was damaged.

The OPP identified the accused as Jefferey Stevenson.

He was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, use an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence and uttering threats.