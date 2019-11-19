Charges laid after female international student assaulted, photographed, threatened
Gurpinder Singh, 28, is shown in a TPS handout image.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 2:26PM EST
A 28-year-old Brampton man is facing charges after an international student was allegedly lured to a Toronto hotel room and sexually assaulted on the promise of help setting up a bank account.
Toronto police say that on Nov. 15, a female foreign student “travelled into Toronto from another province to meet” a male suspect who allegedly told her he could help her set up a bank account in the city.
She went to a hotel room in the city where she was allegedly sexually assaulted, photographed without her consent and threatened with death.
A short time later, police arrested and charged a suspect they identified as Gurpinder Singh.
He faces charges of sexual assault, uttering a death threat, extortion and voyeurism.
Investigators say they believe there are other victims who have not yet come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474.