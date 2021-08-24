Four people are facing charges after police seized more than 400 grams of various drugs—in addition to two pounds of magic mushrooms and opioid pills—as well as multiple firearms across the Greater Toronto Area.

According to police, an investigation into a suspected drug dealer believed to be trafficking throughout York Region began in early 2021.

As a result of the investigation, three search warrants were executed in Vaughan, Newmarket and Toronto respectively.

The first was at the primary suspect’s residence in Vaughan, police said. At the residence, officers found 37 grams of crystal meth, 39 grams of cocaine, 69 grams of heroin, 70 grams of fentanyl, two pounds of magic mushrooms, packaging materials, multiple cellphones and an unspecified quantity of cash.

The second warrant was executed at a residence in Newmarket, where officers found 1.25 grams of heroin, 92 grams of crystal meth, 115 grams of cocaine, 103 opiod pills, three grams of fentanyl, replica firearms, a muzzleloader long gun, brass knuckles, a butterfly knife, scales, cell phones and a vacuum sealer and packaging materials.

Police say the occupants of the home tried to flush some of the drugs down the toilet, but were unsuccessful.

Investigators then executed a search warrant for a storage unit in Toronto, where they located numerous firearms, including a loaded .357 Magnum handgun, a pump-action shotgun, a 12-gauge, semi-automatic shotgun, and a .22-calibre rifle.

Officers also seized two conducted energy weapons, some brass knuckles, a butterfly knife, a Glock magazine, and more than 150 rounds of ammunition.

Four suspects—identified by police as 25-year-old Vaughan resident Peddram Sadeghi, 35-year-old Vaughan resident Shirin Samavati, 51-year-old Newmarket resident Shahram Sadeghi and 48-year-old Giti Sadeghi—have been charged with various drug-related and firearm-related offences.

The charges, which have not been proven in court, include trafficking, possessing for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with a serial number of a firearm.