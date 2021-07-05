Police have charged eight people, including a 12-year-old boy, after fireworks were allegedly fired at beach-goers, police officers and their horses on Canada Day.

In a news release issued Monday, police said that many people attended Woodbine Beach, just off of Lake Shore Boulevard East, between 9:30 and 9:50 p.m.

As officers were patrolling the beach, police said, they observed individuals armed with fireworks shooting the projectiles at nearby crowds. The individuals also aimed their fireworks at officers and their horses, police said.

At least one officer was struck in the head, though they were not injured, police said.

Eight people were arrested following the incident and are facing charges including common nuisance and weapons dangerous.

The ages of those charged range from 12 to 20 years old.

“It is not only illegal to set off fireworks in Toronto public parks and beaches but it is also extremely dangerous in crowds of people,” police said in a statement.

“Anyone caught doing so can be arrested and criminally charged. Officers are there to protect the public and keep people safe – firing fireworks at them or members of the public is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Officer will continue to patrol beaches across the city and enforce against fireworks and other illegal activities, police added.