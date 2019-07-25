

The Canadian Press





VAUGHAN, Ont. -- Provincial police say they have laid charges in four historical missing persons cases that officers are now treating as homicides.

OPP Interim Deputy Commissioner Paul Beesley did not specify the number of arrests in the two-decade long investigation, but said police have laid charges even though human remains have not been recovered.

OPP have been investigating the case since the late 90s, when four seniors went missing in the central Ontario region of Muskoka.

Joan Lawrence, who was 77 years old at the time, disappeared in 1998. Between 1997 and 1999, 91-year-old John Semple, 72-year-old John Crofts and 73-year-old Ralph Grant also vanished.

Det.-Insp. Rob Matthews said all four are believed to be dead.

Matthews, who has been one of the lead investigators on the case since it began about 21 year ago, said the investigation centred on three properties in the Muskoka area that housed elderly people.

Matthews said the retirement homes were owned by four siblings who have not co-operated with police during the probe. The owners are considered "of interest" in the case, and those arrested operated the homes in 2002, said Matthews, who declined to give further details.

He said the two retirement homes and a farmhouse took in vulnerable seniors who no longer had contact with their families in the late '90s, and police regularly received complaints and concerns over how the occupants were treated.

Matthews said investigators learned residents would escape from the retirement homes in the night and go to homeless shelters in Toronto or Ottawa. He said 16 deaths occurred at the properties, but only 12 were reported to police.

He said the 12 deaths are not suspicious, and the four remaining deaths are now being treated as homicides.

Matthews said police were also investigating possible fraud regarding Lawrence's benefits, as well as concerns over how the property owners took payments from residents.

He said Lawrence, who was known at the time as "the cat lady," lived in a small shed on the farm property for two years with "too many cats to count" and that the owners charged her $600 a month for rent.

Matthews said he visited the property in 1998 after someone contacted police, then returned two days later with a health inspector. But he said by then, Lawrence was gone and the shed had been cleared out.

He said investigators now know Lawrence was moved about 600 metres to an abandoned van "where she met her end on that property."

Matthews said police are appealing for former employees of the retirement homes -- which are no longer operating -- and anyone with information on the case to come forward.