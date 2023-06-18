Four people have been charged after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop in Mississauga.

According to Peel Regional Police, an officer conducted the traffic stop near Mid-Way Boulevard and Invader Crescent.

Four people were taken into custody after the firearm was seized.

The suspects — two of whom are 20 years old and two of whom are 19 years old — are facing multiple firearm-related charges, including possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

The charges have not been proven in court.