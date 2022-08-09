A 32-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stealing a Toronto police SUV with two dogs inside during a crime spree on Monday.

Police said at 4 a.m. that day officers attended an address in the city’s Bedford Park area, near Yonge Street and Brookdale Avenue, north of Lawrence Avenue, for a break-and-enter in progress.

According to investigators, a man approached a retail store that was closed for business and threw a rock at the glass door causing it to shatter. This individual then allegedly entered the premises and removed a large quantity of items.

Police said an officer from the Toronto Police Dog Services quickly responded and located the suspect, who then started running away.

The police officer then reportedly released his trained dog and they both caught up with the man, who “began to resist arrest.” Police said during the struggle, the officer “took control of the man” and placed him in handcuffs.

A short time after, the suspect managed to break free and drove away in the vehicle with two other police dogs inside.

Investigators said the suspect crashed the police vehicle near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

He then reportedly attempted to carjacking two drivers.

The suspect initially approached a pick-up truck that was stopped in the nearby intersection, smashed the driver side window, and started pulling on the door handle. The driver of that vehicle sped away from the area.

Then, he allegedly approached a minivan that was also stopped in the intersection, smashed the driver side window, and started pulling the driver out of that vehicle.

Police said they arrived on scene “immediately” and arrested the suspect.

Zenon Klein-Oram, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count each of break and enter commit, assault with intent to resist arrest, escape lawful custody, theft of motor vehicle, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, flight while pursued by peace officer, as well as two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime, robbery, and fail to comply probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Aug. 9.

Anyone with further information should contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.