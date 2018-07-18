

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A suspect is now in custody after police say an electrical wire was intentionally drawn across a road in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood last week, ensnaring a motorcyclist and knocking him off of his bike.

On July 13 at about 12:34 a.m., police were called to Queen Street East and Jarvis Street for a report of a motorcyclist collision with injuries.

Investigators allege that a suspect found a pile of wire sitting near the roadway and then stretched it across the roadway.

He allegedly tightened the wire across the roadway as a motorcyclist approached, ensnaring him and knocking him off his bike.

Police say they arrested a suspect identified as 45-year-old Phillip Gaudet.

He was charged with one count of assault with a weapon, one count of mischief endangering life and failure to comply with recognizance.

He appeared in court at College Park on Wednesday morning.