Charges laid after motorcyclist ‘clotheslined’ off bike in Moss Park
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 10:06AM EDT
A suspect is now in custody after police say an electrical wire was intentionally drawn across a road in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood last week, ensnaring a motorcyclist and knocking him off of his bike.
On July 13 at about 12:34 a.m., police were called to Queen Street East and Jarvis Street for a report of a motorcyclist collision with injuries.
Investigators allege that a suspect found a pile of wire sitting near the roadway and then stretched it across the roadway.
He allegedly tightened the wire across the roadway as a motorcyclist approached, ensnaring him and knocking him off his bike.
Police say they arrested a suspect identified as 45-year-old Phillip Gaudet.
He was charged with one count of assault with a weapon, one count of mischief endangering life and failure to comply with recognizance.
He appeared in court at College Park on Wednesday morning.