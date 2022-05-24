Two people have now been charged and a 23-year-old man remains in hospital following another wild night near the city’s waterfront.

A 23-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in the back during a fight at Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay Park following the Victoria Day fireworks.

An officer with 55 Division says police were called to the park just after 11 p.m. and arrived to find the man suffering two stab wounds to his back.

Paramedics said he was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a disagreement that escalated to a physical fight where he was stabbed.

No suspect information was available.

Police said later they made five arrests for a variety of offences through the course of the night in and around Ashbridges Bay.

Three people were arrested for setting off fireworks, including a 19-year-old who allegedly aimed fireworks into a crowd of people. Police said two of the three were released unconditionally.

Police said a 19-year-old man has been charged with common nuisance, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

Two people were also arrested on a TTC bus after making threats with a gun, police said. A firearm was recovered and it was deemed to be a replica. One of those people was subsequently released with no charges, while the other – an 18-year-old man – was charged with common nuisance.

Monday night represented a major climb-down from the level of violence at the gatherings in nearby Woodbine Beach Park one day earlier.

On that night, two people were shot, one was stabbed, two others were robbed at gunpoint and seven police officers were injured, some after being hit by live fireworks fired by people in crowds.

Police said most people who gathered at the park to watch the fireworks were peaceful.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for information about the multiple incidents which took place in the area on Sunday and Monday.