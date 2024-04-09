Arrests have been made in connection with two separate assaults on police officers in the city on Monday night, Toronto police say.

According to police, the first assault occurred in the area of Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue, at around 10 p.m.

Police said the officer was called to the area for reports that five males were attempting to steal a vehicle and during an arrest, the officer sustained a serious leg injury.

Two male suspects were subsequently taken into custody.

The second assault occurred downtown, in the area of Queen Street West and Duncan Street, police said.

Police said a uniformed officer was walking in the area at around 11 p.m. when a man engaged them in conversation.

The man, police allege, then assaulted the officer.

A member of the public intervened and the assailant was subsequently arrested, police said.

The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused, identified as a 31-year-old man, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

“She was actually just completing a paid duty and was walking back to the station when an individual walked up to her, asked her if she was a police officer… then proceeded to punch her in the face,” Toronto Police Association President Jon Reid told CP24 on Tuesday.

He applauded the civilian who stepped in to help.

“All too often these days we end up where situations are taking place and all people really do is take their cameras out and that to me is concerning,” he added. “But it is great to see a member of the public stepping up and assisting this officer.”

He said the officer injured in North York is still in hospital and will need to undergo surgery.

“He is good spirits but it is a very serious injury that he has sustained,” Reid said.

“I think each and every day an officer goes out into the field, they realize and they accept the fact that they could get injured and/or actually killed. Our hope always is that nothing like that ever happens but having injuries such as these aren’t uncommon for officers.”