Two people have been arrested after police discovered a gun, ammunition and drugs during a traffic investigation.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the area of King and Bathurst streets.

According to police, a uniformed officer attempted to stop a vehicle during a Highway Traffic Act investigation.

The vehicle briefly stopped, police said, before making a U-turn and fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. The vehicle failed to stop at a red traffic signal and crashed into a bicycle rack, police said.

Two occupants fled the area on foot, but after a short pursuit they were taken into custody.

Police say a man was found to be in possession of a fully-loaded mini Glock 26 firearm with a fully automatic switch, along with an extended magazine loaded with 32 rounds of ammunition.

A woman, police say, discarded a bag that had two firearm magazines and a quantity of oxycodone pills.

One magazine contained 10 rounds of ammunition while the other had 15 rounds, police say.

Investigators added that a search of the vehicle yielded what appeared to be cocaine and oxycodone, as well as “proceeds of crime.”

Toronto resident Justin Garcia-Reeleder, 22, is facing more than two dozen firearm, drug and traffic charges in connection with the incident. Meanwhile 18-year-old Brianna Warner of Toronto has been charged with storing ammunition carelessly, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The charges have not been proven in court.