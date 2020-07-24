

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Several suspects are facing charges after police said a person was attacked by assailants armed with sticks and cricket bats in Brampton last week.

The assault, police said, occurred on July 16 in the area of James Potter Road and Bonnie Braes Drive.

Police said at around 6 p.m., several people attended the area armed with sticks and cricket bats and assaulted a victim, who suffered minor injuries during the attack.

Police have not said what motivated the assault.

Investigators said they later identified a group of suspects and five people were later arrested.

The suspects, who range in age from 19 to 51, face several charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.