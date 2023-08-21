

The Canadian Press





A 24-year-old man who allegedly stabbed two strangers after asking them for directions in London, Ont., is facing criminal charges.

Police say officers responded to the area of Ridout Street North and York Street at 11 p.m. on Saturday and found someone injured with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They say officers were called to the area of Clarence and King streets an hour later, and found a second victim with minor injuries that didn't need medical attention.

Police allege the suspect asked the victims for directions before stabbing them in both cases.

Investigators identified a 24-year-old man from London as the suspect and he has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Police say neither of the victims knew the accused.

The accused was expected to appear in court on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.