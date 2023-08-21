Charges laid against man accused of stabbing strangers in London, Ont. after stopping to ask them for directions: police
A 24-year old man is facing criminal charges after two people were stabbed over the weekend in London, Ont. A London Police cruiser sits outside a home in London, Ont., Friday, May 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 21, 2023 2:00PM EDT
A 24-year-old man who allegedly stabbed two strangers after asking them for directions in London, Ont., is facing criminal charges.
Police say officers responded to the area of Ridout Street North and York Street at 11 p.m. on Saturday and found someone injured with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
They say officers were called to the area of Clarence and King streets an hour later, and found a second victim with minor injuries that didn't need medical attention.
Police allege the suspect asked the victims for directions before stabbing them in both cases.
Investigators identified a 24-year-old man from London as the suspect and he has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and breach of probation.
Police say neither of the victims knew the accused.
The accused was expected to appear in court on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.