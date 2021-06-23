Toronto police have charged two men following an aggravated assault investigation in which investigators say the victim was located deceased following the incident.

It happened on May 24 at approximately 1:24 p.m. in the area of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue in the city’s east end.

Investigators said that two men became involved in a physical altercation with a 51-year-old man at that time. Later, the man was located deceased.

Police have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

As a result of their investigation, police said that on June 16 John Alexander Mackenzie, 26, of Toronto, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He’s facing one count of aggravated assault.

On Tuesaday, police charged Zola Zenguele, 25, also of Toronto, with aggravated assault and breach of probabtion.

The pair is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

No other details about the incident or the deceased person have been released by police.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.