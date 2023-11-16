A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing man whose remains were found buried at his Richmond Hill residence this summer.

The deceased, Kevin Bonada Rosas, was last seen at his residence on Elmwood Avenue in Richmond Hill in 2018, according to York Regional Police.

Last month, police announced they located human remains buried in the yard of the residence and that further forensic examination confirmed the remains to be Rosas'.

On Thursday, police issued a release stating that 37-year-old Anoshirvan Shirizadeh of Richmond Hill was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Nov. 15.

Police are not releasing the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.