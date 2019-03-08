Charges laid in connection with deadly Scarborough collision
Two vehicles are shown at the scene of a deadly collision near Meadowvale Road and Generation Boulevard on Feb. 1. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 12:25PM EST
A 33-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection with a deadly collision in Scarborough last month.
The crash happened in the intersection of Meadowvale Road and Dean Park Road at around 3 a.m. on Feb.1.
Police previously said that a BMW sedan was headed southbound on Meadowvale Road when it T-boned a Dodge Caravan in the intersection.
The driver of the minivan was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene while a female passenger was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The male driver of the BMW, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
At the time police said that they were investigating speed as a possible contributing factor in the collision given the sheer amount of damage, most notably the fact that the engine block was torn out of the minivan.
More than a month went by without charges being laid, however.
On Thursday, 33-year-old Pickering resident Anthony Eccles surrendered to police and was charged with four charges, including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.