

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An Ottawa man is facing charges in connection with a deadly collision that shut down the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway last week.

The collision happened on Wednesday, March 21 at around 3:30 a.m., east of Royal York Road.

Toronto police said a 23-year-old man was driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata westbound and was attempting to re-enter the highway from the shoulder.

The vehicle then collided with a westbound 2005 BMW being driven by a 32-year-old man.

A 28-year-old passenger from the Hyundai sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he died the following day. The other occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of the busy highway for several hours into the morning rush.

On Wednesday police announced charges in connection with the fatal collision.

Police said 23-year-old Bishar Mussa has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance today.