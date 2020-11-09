Charges have been laid in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Vaughan, Ont. that left a 52-year-old pedestrian dead last week.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Zenway Boulevard and New Huntington Road around 4 p.m. on Friday after receiving a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said, and was later pronounced dead.

Police believe that the pedestrian was struck by a transport truck that did not remain at the scene. At the time, investigators said they were unsure if the driver was aware they had hit a pedestrian.

On Monday, police said they were able to identify the truck in Vaughan, Ont. and that the driver had turned himself in to the proper authorities.

A suspect identified as Brampton resident Sucha Singh, 55, has since been charged with failing to stop causing death.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashboard camera footage of the area to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.