Peel police have charged three men and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving a teenage girl.

Police say a girl under the age of 18 was allegedly held against her will, violently assaulted several times and was trafficked within the sex trade.

The victim was located and transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the allegations led police into attending a residence near Bovaird Drive West and Creditview Road in Brampton, where they arrested three suspects.

Police say 23-year-old Amritpal Singh and 22-year-old Harkuwar Singh are facing eight charges, including procuring persons under 18 years, aggravated assault, forcible confinement and trafficking in persons under the age of 18.

The third suspect, identified as 23-year-old Sukhmanpreet Singh, was charged with forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

Police say they are looking for a fourth suspect described as a South Asian male, stands six feet, weighs 200 lbs., with short dark hair and a black beard.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3555 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.