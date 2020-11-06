A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a head-on collision in Mississauga last month that left three people dead.

Peel police said two sedans collided in the area of McLaughlin Road and Highway 407 just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 8.

There were five occupants in one vehicle, police said, and three in the other.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, while six others were taken to hospitals with varying injuries.

Police said a third victim died in hospital two days following the crash.

In a news release issued on Friday, police identified the victims as 19-year-old Parvinder Sadiorha, 64-year-old Sukhwinder Puni, and 64-year-old Baldev Puni.

Police said Hapreet Ramgarhia, of Brampton, was charged on Tuesday with three counts of careless driving causing death and four counts of careless driving causing bodily harm.

He will appear in court next year.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.