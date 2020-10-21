A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of hate-motivated incidents in Vaughan.

York Regional Police began an investigation in September after a member of the public reported that stranger had yelled anti-Semetic remarks at him while he was driving his car near New Westminister Drive and Steeles Avenue.

The victim began to film the stranger, at which point police say the suspect approached him and allegedly attempted to assault him.

Police say that due to the assistance from the community, a suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 18 and six additional hate-motivated incidents were identified.

One of the incidents involved graffiti referencing both the Black and Jewish communities found on Mullen Drive.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, investigators said they believe all of the incidents are “connected to the same suspect.”

Kurt Edwards is facing multiple charges in connection with the investigation, including seven counts of mischief to property under $5,000 and one count of assault.

The charges have not been proven in court.

In the news release York Regional Police thanked members of the public for coming forward within information and tips in the investigation.

“The result of this investigation is a fine example of the community working together with our investigators to tackle hate-motivated crime in our region,” Chief Jim MacSween said in a statement.

“York Regional Police does not tolerate hate crime in any form and will ensure those individuals who commit these types of crimes are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.