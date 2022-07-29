A Mississauga man is facing a dozen charges after a boat crash near Toronto’s Port Lands left two people dead in late May.

Just before midnight on May 31, police and paramedics were called to Tommy Thompson Park for reports of a boat that had flipped over in Lake Ontario.

According to police, the boat, which had 10 occupants on board, was travelling northeast into the harbour when it collided with a rock island breakwater.

The vessel capsized as a result of the crash. Of the 10 people, eight were pulled out of the water.

The two other occupants, a 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, went missing after the collision, and a search immediately commenced.

Police said the two were later discovered dead inside the boat when it was recovered from the lake.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Filip Grkovski.

He has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of impaired operation causing death, four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and four counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

Grkovski is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).