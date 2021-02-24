York Regional Police say they are “extremely disappointed” that the Crown has decided to stay charges in a major organized crime investigation following allegations that police listened in on phone calls that were protected by solicitor-client privilege.

The 18-month-long investigation, dubbed “Project Sindacato,” was launched in response to a spike in shootings and arsons in Vaughan and the surrounding area in 2017.

The investigation, which targeted a group accused of operating illegal backroom gambling dens, culminated in July 2019 with the arrest of 15 people, including Angelo Figliomeni, who investigators allege to be the head of the Figliomeni crime family.

At the time, police said $35 million worth of homes, sports cars, and cash were seized as part of the probe.

But Figliomeni’s lawyer, Michael Lacy, said charges have now been stayed in the case due to illegal conduct on the part of the investigators.

“What we alleged is that the police failed to comply with each aspect of the terms of their wiretaps and they were accessing this communication without court order,” Lacy told CTV News Toronto in an interview.

“We claimed this wasn’t just a mistake or a one-off — this was a consistent failure to comply with the terms of these court orders.”

Lacy said after he raised concerns about improper use of wiretapping, the Crown reached out to the Toronto Police Service to conduct an investigation. The findings of that Toronto police probe were not disclosed before the Crown stayed the charges, he said.

Lacy added that most of the assets seized in the investigation, including five Ferraris, must now be returned.

In a statement, a spokesperson for York Regional Police said investigators are “extremely disappointed” in the Crown’s decision not to proceed to trial.

“We remain very proud of this investigation and of the many members who worked so tirelessly throughout the 18 months it took to complete,” Const. Laura Nicolle said in a statement.

“York Regional Police remains committed to combatting and eradicating organized crime from our communities through the disruption, deterrence and dismantling of criminal groups. That commitment remains unwavering, regardless of challenges that arise.”

