

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Charges are still pending against the father of an 11-year-old girl who was found dead inside a Brampton home following the issuance of an Amber Alert on Thursday night.

Police began an investigation into the abduction of Riya Rajkumar at around 7 p.m. after being contacted by her mother.

Police say that Riya Rajkumar was supposed to be celebrating her birthday with her father Roopesh Rajkumar but was not returned to the custody of her mother by the agreed upon time.

They say that Roopesh Rajkumar subsequently “made comments indicating he was going to harm himself and his daughter,” resulting in the issuance of the Amber Alert at around 11:30 p.m.

By 12:30 a.m. Riya Rajkumar had been found dead in a basement apartment at a residence in the Queen Street and Highway 410 area of Brampton. Roopesh Rajkumar was arrested in a high-risk takedown after a motorist saw his vehicle on Hwy. 11 near Orillia and called 911.

Police told CP24 on Friday morning that investigators have not yet had an opportunity to interview Roopesh Rajkumar, as he was held overnight at the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

“As one can expect in a tragic situation like this where your daughter goes to spend her birthday with her father and you expect her to come home, my heart just aches for this family,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24. “As a parent I can’t even begin to imagine what the mom is going through. It’s something we never want to be involved in. It’s a terrible situation.”

The Amber Alert for Riya Rajkumar was sent out to mobile devices through Canada’s new mobile emergency alert system.

In a message posted to Twitter on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said that they were able to locate the suspect “as a direct result of someone receiving the alert,” proving that “the system works.”

“A member of the public received the Amber Alert, subsequently noticed the vehicle, called 911 and we were able to locate the man in relation to this incident,” Mooken said. “We appreciate and understand that some members of the public may have been affected by the noise and the tones that are provided by the Amber alert but we certainly hope they understand that the Amber Alert program is designed for us to locate children that may have been abducted.”