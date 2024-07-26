

The Canadian Press





Olympic champions Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse held the Maple Leaf high as Canada's Olympic delegation sailed its way into the Paris Games.

The flag-bearers led a delegation of nearly 200 athletes that represented Canada in a scenic, if rainy, trip down the Seine River as part of the Games' unique opening ceremony.

Rain began steadily beating down as the boat carrying Canada’s athletes made its way through the parade.

The Canadians gamely stood on the top level of their vessel waving at the crowd despite the increasing downpour.

More than 200 competing countries entered the Games on boats, passing landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame before ending their journey at the Trocadéro.

Canada shared a boat with Chile and China, but the Canadian athletes were easy to spot in bright-red Lululemon bomber jackets.

“Over the next two weeks, more than 330 athletes will represent Team Canada, competing in 28 sports — from swimming, to track and field, to table tennis," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. "With an unmatched display of athleticism, sportsmanship, and talent, our athletes will cement their legacies and inspire the next generation of Canadians.

“A special congratulations to Maude Charron and Andre De Grasse on being named Team Canada’s Opening Ceremony flag-bearers. You’ve both won gold medals for our country and now you’ll be carrying our flag forward."

Trudeau did not make the trip to France. Instead, Sport Minister Carla Qualtrough led the Canadian diplomatic delegation at the ceremony.

The show started with spectators watching a video on giant screens mounted along the Seine where various people carried the torch through Paris.

Cheers were heard along the banks as a boat emerged on the water, with the torch being held by a young boy. As the boat passed under a bridge, it erupted in red, white and blue clouds.

A cheer went up from the dignitaries and special guests in the Trocadéro when a boat carrying the Refugee Olympic Team was shown onscreen.

Fans, many covered in plastic rain ponchos, braved inclement weather to come out in droves for the celebration after the day got off to a rocky start when France's high-speed train network was targeted Friday morning by co-ordinated disruptive acts, including arson and graffiti.

Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said the actions had "a clear objective" of blocking the high-speed train network.

But later, thousands of people made their way through heavy security barricades more than three hours before Friday's ceremony began to find a spot to take in the spectacle.

Stands along the river slowly filled about two hours before the ceremony, with many fans holding umbrellas to keep dry. Police sirens and whistles blared in the distance, another sign of the ever-present security that will permeate the city throughout the Games. Measures included closing the Charles de Gaulle Airport and restricting airspace above the festivities.

Many spectators dressed in the red, white and blue of the French flag or had the image painted on their faces. Others waved their own country's banner from the stands.

On the water below, tour boats and floating restaurants moored to the river's banks played host to elaborate parties.

Lady Gaga was the first performer, singing a cabaret-inspired number shortly before the Canadian delegation was announced.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.