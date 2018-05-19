

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are searching for two suspects believed to have been involved in an armed holdup of the Coach Store on Bloor Street who led police on a chase that ended in a two-car crash downtown.

Const. David Hopkinson said that shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, a woman walked into the Coach store on Bloor Street West between Queens Park and Sultan Street.

Hopkinson said the suspect indicated she was armed with a gun and stole a number of items before fleeing in a silver vehicle.

Police said the suspects were driving erratically.

Officers were in pursuit when the silver vehicle collided with a white SUV at Jarvis and Wellesley streets, flipping the silver car over on its roof.

As the smoke parted, Desley McCalla told CTV News she saw the suspect emerge from the mangled car and bolt.

“I saw a young lady, all in back, short-cut hair, she fell beside my truck. She got up, ran again, and she jumped over the fence, and she fell again and then she took off.”

Another bystander helped open the door for a second suspect, he described as man.

“The guy from the silver car tried to come out from the car,” Akash Kacchiyapatil said. “I just opened the door to escort him out and he ran away.”

Despite the impact, nobody from either car was injured.

“I’m literally shocked no one’s dead,” witness Joseph Sohn told CTV News Toronto.

Police swept the surfaces of the Coach store for fingerprints. Emergency Task Force and Canine officers were sent to the crash site but did not locate either suspect.

“We would have a concern that they are injured,” Hopkinson told CP24. “Our bigger concern is that the woman may have a firearm. (There is) nothing to stop them from doing this again until we take them off the streets.”

The silver vehicle the suspects were driving is believed have been stolen prior to the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call police.