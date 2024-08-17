Four Ontarians are now $1 million richer this Saturday morning, so those who play the Lotto Max may want to check their tickets.

The OLG said the winning Maxmillions tickets were sold in Hamilton, the Chatham-Kent area, Nepean, Ont., and online.

Two second prize tickets were also sold in Windsor and Burlington, both worth $123,556.70 a piece.

The $70-million Lotto Max jackpot is still up for grabs in the next draw on Tuesday, as well as roughly 44 Maxmillions prizes.