Ontarians are being asked to check their lottery tickets to see if they've won one of four unclaimed prizes.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the winner of a Maxmillions draw, whose ticket was purchased in Windsor, Ont., has yet to claim their $1 million prize. A Lotto Max second prize worth $132,165 and two encore prizes, worth $100,000 each, also remain unclaimed. Those tickets were purchased near Ottawa, Peel Region, and Welland, respectively.

Winners are asked to submit their prize claim online, after which the OLG will either mail them a cheque or schedule an in-person appointment.

Players have one year to claim any prizes. If the prize is not claimed in that timeframe, it is returned to the general prize pool.

The next Lotto Max draw is scheduled for July 26 with a jackpot of $70 million up for grabs. Players will also have the chance to win 12 Maxmillions prizes.

Tickets can be purchased for $5 per play at OLG.ca or from authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. on Friday.