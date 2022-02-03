'Check your tickets': Winning $5 million lotto 6/49 ticket sold in GTA
Loto-Quebec said four million-dollar tickets were bought in Gatineau, Terrebonne, Longueuil, and the Eastern Townships, but so far no one has come forward to claim the winnings.
Published Thursday, February 3, 2022 9:06AM EST
One lucky Ontarian is now $5 million richer after purchasing a winning LOTTO 6/49 ticket.
In a news release issued Thursday morning, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) said that several winning tickets, including the LOTTO 6/49 jackpot, were drawn on Feb. 2.
The OLG is encouraging Ontarians to check their tickets to confirm if they are the winners.
The LOTTO 6/49 jackpot, worth $5 million, was sold in Mississauga, officials said. An additional $1 million prize was sold in Toronto.
Several ENCORE tickets worth $100,000 were sold in Toronto, Halton Region and Oxford County.
The next $5-million LOTTO 6/49 draw and Guaranteed $1 million prize is scheduled for Saturday.
Players can check their tickets using the OLG website or app, or they can use their dedicated phone line.