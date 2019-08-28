

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The city says the Cherry Street bridge will be lowered on Thursday to allow engineers to conduct structural inspections.

It was originally planned to be lowered on Wednesday but a failed winch and unfavourable wind conditions delayed the process.

The bridge, which is raised to allow boats to cross the Keating Channel, sustained mechanical failure at the beginning of August and has been stuck in a lifted position ever since.

The issue has snarled traffic for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, who have been forced to find alternate routes to get to and from the Port Lands.

“Lowering the bridge, a complex process involving a crane and winch system, is expected to take up to several hours. There could be delays if the wind picks up while the bridge is being lowered. Structural inspections will take a few more days and the aim is to re-instate bridge access within a week,” the city said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“The City of Toronto and Ports Toronto appreciate everyone's patience as they continue to work through this situation as quickly and safely as possible.”

While the inspections are underway, detour signs are expected to remain in place, the city said.

“Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who want to access or return from the Port Lands while the bridge work is underway can continue to use the Don Roadway, Carlaw Avenue or Leslie Street,” the news release read.

The city plans to reopen the bridge "shortly after Labour Day."