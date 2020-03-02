

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Gun violence, affordable housing and waterfront development were among the topics of discussion as Mayor John Tory met with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at city hall on Monday morning.

The two mayors sat down for about 90 minutes inside Tory’s office for a wide-ranging conversation regrading issues of mutual concern.

It was the first meeting between the mayors of the two sister cities since Tory met with Lightfoot’s predecessor, Rahm Emanuel, during a trade mission to the Windy City in 2017.

“While Toronto is not exactly Chicago and Chicago is not exactly Toronto we do have a lot of things in common from some of the things we are trying to do to try to improve the lives of our residents to some of the business connections we have,” Lightfoot said following the meeting. “You can come to these kinds of meetings and learn best practices but really the key is going to be in the follow up and I think we talked about a number of different things we can learn from each other and I think we are going to look for ways to partner together on some joint Chicago-Toronto initiatives going forward.”

Following this morning’s meeting, Tory was scheduled to take Lightfoot for a tour of the ongoing revitalization work in the Regent Park neighbourhood. The pair are also slated to visit the Queen’s Quay headquarters of the Remix Project, which is a successful arts incubator for youth from marginalized communities.