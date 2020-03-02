

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is in Toronto today to meet with Mayor John Tory.

The itinerary for the day has Lightfoot meeting with Tory at city hall at 9 a.m. before checking out the ongoing revitalization of the Regent Park neighbourhood and visiting the Queen’s Quay headquarters of the Remix Project, which is a successful arts incubator for youth from marginalized communities.

The pair will also attend the Healthy Cities Symposium at Daniels Spectrum on Dundas Street East this evening.

According to Tory’s office, Lightfoot’s visit will help bolster the partnership between the two cities and “help drive economic growth with one of Toronto’s strongest business partners.”