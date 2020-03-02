Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to meet with Tory at city hall, tour Regent Park revitalization
In this Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors' Winter Meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 7:08AM EST
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is in Toronto today to meet with Mayor John Tory.
The itinerary for the day has Lightfoot meeting with Tory at city hall at 9 a.m. before checking out the ongoing revitalization of the Regent Park neighbourhood and visiting the Queen’s Quay headquarters of the Remix Project, which is a successful arts incubator for youth from marginalized communities.
The pair will also attend the Healthy Cities Symposium at Daniels Spectrum on Dundas Street East this evening.
According to Tory’s office, Lightfoot’s visit will help bolster the partnership between the two cities and “help drive economic growth with one of Toronto’s strongest business partners.”