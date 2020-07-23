Chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance announces impending retirement
Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 2:14PM EDT
OTTAWA - Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's top soldier, says he's retiring.
He says he'll relinquish his post as chief of the defence staff “in the months to come” after the government has found a successor.
More to come...