

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is set to speak with reporters for his year-end news conference Thursday morning.

Saunders is expected to address Toronto’s record homicide rate, as well as two mass-casualty incidents that shook the city this past year – the North York van attack in April and the Danforth shooting in July.

Toronto has seen 95 murders so far this year, breaking a previous record of 89 murders that was set in 1991.

While the Yonge Street van attack claimed 10 lives, the overall murder rate is still considered high for Toronto and has led to calls for tougher gun laws and more social programs to keep young people from turning to lives of crime.

Saunders is set to speak with reporters at Toronto Police headquarters at 10:30 a.m.