

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An 11-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after he was struck by a vehicle near a school in Scarborough’s Milliken neighbourhood.

Police say the boy was attempting to cross Canongate Trail at Purcell Square at around 3:30 p.m. when he was struck. The site of the accident, which is in the vicinity of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue, is near the southeast corner of Kennedy Public School.

“This is now the second child this year who has died near a school,” Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24. “We need everybody to make sure that they are aware of what is happening in and around school areas.”

Stibbe said that the child was rushed to hospital in critical condition following the collision but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

He said that it remains unclear whether the child was utilizing a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The driver who struck the child remained on scene following the incident, according to Stibbe.

“I don’t know where the child was attempting to cross the roadway. That is something the reconstruction teams will be looking at,” he said. “As you can imagine, this type of incident is tragic for everyone involved though. The driver, the emergency responders, the family. It is just tragic and we need to determine what happened in order to prevent it in the future.”

Police say that the intersection will be closed for an “extensive period” while a full investigation is conducted.