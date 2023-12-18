

The Canadian Press





A 13-year-old has died after a crash in Ontario involving a passenger vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the crash Monday afternoon in the municipality of North Perth, which is northwest of Waterloo Region.

Police say the two occupants of the buggy, a 13-year-old and an eight-year-old, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They say the 13-year-old died, while the eight-year-old was taken to a trauma centre.

While police say the driver of the passenger vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries, the horse died in the collision.

An investigation into the crash continues.