

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A child and three women are among those injured in a pedestrian-involved collision downtown, Toronto police confirm.

The incident occurred at around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bay and College streets.

Police say it appears the driver of a Toyota Highlander was heading northbound when they struck two women crossing the street at a crosswalk.

The Highlander proceeded to hit two other vehicles that were heading westbound, Sgt. Brett Moore told reporters at the scene on Thursday evening.

One pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was also taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

A child, who was transported to Sick Kids Hospital following the crash, suffered minor injuries, Moore confirmed.

Police have not said if the child was a pedestrian or in one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

"It appears that there was a light violation that may have started this," Moore said.

He noted that members of the collision reconstruction unit are on scene along with other police resources.

"The good news is… there is cameras everywhere so it won’t be long before we know exactly what happened," Moore added.

"My information is that all the drivers involved are accounted for and here."

Police are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

Speaking to CP24, one witness said she was almost struck by one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

"I was just in the intersection. It happened behind me. I was on my bike. One of the cars spun out and almost hit me," she said. "I tried to help the people on the ground. They were like quite hurt."

The ages of the victims have not been released.

The intersection is currently closed for the police investigation and Moore said the area will likely be shut down through the evening rush hour.